Entrepreneur Ruslan Kogan’s bet on eStore Logistics has paid off.

This is because the fulfilment warehouse has just opened its fifth logistics hub in more than a year taking its national logistics footprint to120,000 square meters to date.

The company believes its rapid expansion is all thanks to the boom in online shopping.

The company eighth property is a 19,310 square metre fulfilment centre at Bankstown Airport in Sydney.

This new fulfilment centre would be operational next month and is expected to incorporate 77 AI-powered autonomous mobile robots to make the process of packing orders seamless and fast.

This technology will enable online orders made as late as 4pm to be delivered to customers living in the Greater Sydney area on the same day, matching the current service that is already available to its customers in Victoria.