ESR Unveils Magnetic Wireless Mouse

By | 30 Apr 2025
ESR magnetic wireless mouse

Mobile accessories producer ESR is selling a computer mouse that magnetically snaps to your laptop and has a charging cable.

The mouse is designed for busy people on the go who don’t want to swap batteries or hunt for cables.

“The MagMouse stays locked in place thanks to a removable magnetic base with pop-up pins that align on contact—so it won’t budge, even when you’re on the move.” ESR says on Kickstarter.

ESR magnetic wireless mouse

ESR magnetic wireless mouse

The mouse is connected to a short cable that you plug in for charging purposes only.

“Just one minute of charging gives you 4 hours of use, and a full charge offers up to 80 days all in just 45 minutes,” ESR says.

“Whether you’re rushing to a meeting or working from your favorite café, this mouse travels with you—no bag space needed, no fumbling required.”

The mouse has a 4-way scrolling mechanism that ESR says will glide effortless across spreadsheets.

ESR magnetic wireless mouse

It says the mouse will seamlessly connect to almost any laptop or PC with 2.4GHz USB or Bluetooth 5.0. You can switch between six DPI levels, from 800 to 4800 dpi.

ESR has been doing well with initial sales on Kickstarter with 434 backers. The project has raised $23,800 which exceeds its $20,000 funding goal.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
