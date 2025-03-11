Disney+ has announced that ESPN on Disney+ will officially launch on March 26, 2025 for subscribers in Australia and New Zealand.

The new addition will be available to both Disney+ Premium and Disney+ Standard users, offering a major expansion of live sports content on the platform.

The launch coincides with major sporting events such as the NBA Playoffs, NCAA March Madness, and MLB Opening Day, with more to come, including the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and UFC Fight Night.

ESPN on Disney+ will feature over 10,000 hours of live sports action, including the ESPN and ESPN2 channels, fan-favourite studio shows like SportsCentre, NBA Today, and First Take, as well as on-demand replays and ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary series.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is leading the promotional campaign for the launch.

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand, called the move a significant step in bringing ESPN’s extensive sports coverage to a wider audience, especially as ESPN celebrates its 30th anniversary in Australia.

Australia and New Zealand will be the first English-speaking markets outside North America to receive ESPN on Disney+, following its U.S. debut in December 2024.

While ESPN will now be available on Disney+, it will also remain accessible through Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and Sky NZ.