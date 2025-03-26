ESPN is now available on streaming platform Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand. It can be accessed by all subscribers, including Premium and Standard customers.

The new ESPN hub on Disney+ includes live ESPN and ESPN2 channels, studio shows such as SportsCenter, The Pat McAfee Show, NBA Today, and First Take, along with live events and on-demand replays, and original programming such as ESPN’s library of 30 for 30 films.

As part of the launch, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios fronts a marketing campaign across all platforms.

Among the sports now available are live NBA double headers, headlined by Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

The Major League Baseball season opens in the US on March 28 with the New York Yankees meeting the Milwaukee Brewers.

Also, Australian UFC championship contender Steven Erceg will take on former champion Brandon Moreno at UFC Fight Night live from Mexico City on March 30.

“ESPN is the seventh addition to our Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star content hubs,” said Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand.

“ESPN expands our audience by bringing 10,000 hours of live sports action to Disney+, plus live events and on-demand replays, which represents additional value for subscribers and is a big win for sports fans, coming into what are sure to be nail-biting NBA Playoffs.”

ESPN will celebrate its 30th Anniversary in Australia in September 2025. In addition to the Disney+, ESPN is also available via Foxtel, Kayo Sport, Fetch TV, and Sky NZ.

Disney+ subscription prices in Australia were recently hiked. Oz subscribers now pay $15.99 per month, a $2 increase from the previous fee of $13.99, an approximately 14% hike.

A Premium subscription meanwhile, which offers up to 4k UHD and HDR video, has also increased from $17.99 per month to $20.99 per month. Annual subscriptions have risen from $179.99 to $209.99, up $30 per year.

Sports streaming is taking on a renewed focus in the country with British sports streaming platform DAZN Group in the process of completing a mega $3.4 billion acquisition of Foxtel Group whose brands include Kayo, Foxtel, Binge and Hubbl. Kayo and Foxtel provide sports fans with access to Australian and international sport and shows, including AFL, NRL and cricket.