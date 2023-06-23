There are circulating rumours around whether or not E3 2024, and E3 2025 will be happening, with new documentation suggesting both have been cancelled.

However, a spokesperson for the Entertainment Software Association has claimed no final decision has been made yet.

An event dubbed E3 has been held by ESA for over 20 years each June. Companies from the video gaming industry come together and showcases all upcoming games.

It was cancelled in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but came back strong in 2022 after a rough digital show only in 2021.

It was expected to take place once again this year, but was cancelled in March after Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, Ubisoft, and others pulled out. Now many are questioning the future of E3 and if it will ever return.

An official announcement hasn’t been made by the ESA, however a footnote at the bottom of a page from a June 21st meeting suggests a calculation that “includes E3 cancellations for 2024 & 2025.”

The ESA is not yet willing to announce a official cancellation, and has yet to comment on the future of E3 after this year’s cancellation.

“ESA is currently in conversation with ESA members and other stakeholders about E3 2024 (and beyond), and no final decisions about the events have been made at this time,” a spokesperson said.

There are now many digital game showcases held with developers and publishers. and fans of the in-person events can for now, look forward to the return of Summer Game Fest and the Play Days event next June.