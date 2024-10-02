Epson says its two new projectors offer a Full HD HDR picture up to 150 inches.

The EpiqVision Mini EF22 and EF21 (pictured above) have built-in Google TV, Dolby audio and what Epson describes as a “one-click setup”.

Google TV allows access to over 10,000 streaming apps, including Netflix and Disney+, and live TV from the likes of YouTube TV.

Both models include built-in HDMI for connecting gaming consoles and streaming devices, such as Apple TV, Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Features include 3-chip 3LCD technology, with 1,000 lumens of colour brightness (IDMS Rated) and 1,000 lumens of white brightness (ISO Rated). Epson claims the result is “exceptionally bright and colorful images. Plus, with true multi-lens laser-array projection technology, the Full HD picture with HDR colour is eye-popping”.

The new projectors have EpiqSense technology “to enable real-time picture resizing, focusing and alignment on virtually any surface to ensure simple setup almost anywhere”.

Both models come in colours including Diamond White, Opal Green and Quartz Rose. The EF22 also comes in Stone Blue and Onyx Black, and has a built-in 360-degree swivel stand that can tilt to project at any angle.

The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF22 is US$1,000 (A$1,448) and the EF21 is US$900 (A$1,304) and they are now available via epson.com.

A custom travel case is sold separately (currently sold out).