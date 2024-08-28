Epson, the best selling projector brand worldwide for more than 20 years, has released a compact high lumen series.

The all-new lineup is known as the Q-Series 4K 3LCD Laser Projectors, and it’s aimed at meeting increasing demand for high-grade home entertainment configurations.

Epson says the lineup is the “first of its kind to accommodate a variety of viewing environments with colour (IDMS-rated) and white brightness2 (ISO-rated) performance”.

The QB1000 model delivers 3,300 lumens, while the QL3000 and QL7000 models offer up to 6,000 and 10,0003 lumens respectively. The manufacturer says this equals “vibrant, true-to-life visuals”.

The range varies in price from US$7,999 (A$11,760) to US$29,999 ($44,115).

The Epson QB1000, QL3000 and QL7000 will be demonstrated publicly for the first time at CEDIA Expo in Denver, Colorado (September 5-7).

The QB1000 (US$7,999) will be available in the US in September and the QL3000 (US$14,999) and QL7000 (US$29,999) will be available in October, through authorised Epson Home Entertainment retailers.

Epson says the the QL3000 and QL7000 were “designed for custom integrators, architects and interior designers looking to create captivating big-screen entertainment”.

“They combine proprietary 4K Display Technology4 with HDR105 and true 3-chip 3LCD thermal-controlled and Double Micro-Lens Array technologies to produce 8.29 million pixels on screen up to 300 inches.

“When combined with the Epson QZX Picture Processor, the projectors optimise incredible brightness, colour accuracy and black contrast to faithfully display content the way the director intended it to be seen.”

The QB1000 caters for “home theatre enthusiasts”.

It also serves up 8.29 million pixels on screen with proprietary 4K Display Technology3 with HDR10+ and 3-chip 3LCD laser array technology.

“Equipped with UltraBlack technology, Epson QZX Picture Processor and Epson VRX Cinema lens, the QB1000 produces outstanding contrast, colour accuracy and image clarity,” Epson says.