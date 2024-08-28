Home > Latest News > Epson Unveiling High Lumen 4K Projectors At CEDIA

Epson Unveiling High Lumen 4K Projectors At CEDIA

By | 28 Aug 2024

Epson, the best selling projector brand worldwide for more than 20 years, has released a compact high lumen series.

The all-new lineup is known as the Q-Series 4K 3LCD Laser Projectors, and it’s aimed at meeting increasing demand for high-grade home entertainment configurations.

Epson says the lineup is the “first of its kind to accommodate a variety of viewing environments with colour (IDMS-rated) and white brightness2 (ISO-rated) performance”.

The QB1000 model delivers 3,300 lumens, while the QL3000 and QL7000 models offer up to 6,000 and 10,0003 lumens respectively. The manufacturer says this equals “vibrant, true-to-life visuals”.

The range varies in price from US$7,999 (A$11,760) to US$29,999 ($44,115).

The Epson QB1000, QL3000 and QL7000 will be demonstrated publicly for the first time at CEDIA Expo in Denver, Colorado (September 5-7).

The QB1000 (US$7,999) will be available in the US in September and the QL3000 (US$14,999) and QL7000 (US$29,999) will be available in October, through authorised Epson Home Entertainment retailers. 

Epson QL3000.

Epson says the the QL3000 and QL7000 were “designed for custom integrators, architects and interior designers looking to create captivating big-screen entertainment”.

“They combine proprietary 4K Display Technology4 with HDR105 and true 3-chip 3LCD thermal-controlled and Double Micro-Lens Array technologies to produce 8.29 million pixels on screen up to 300 inches. 

“When combined with the Epson QZX Picture Processor, the projectors optimise incredible brightness, colour accuracy and black contrast to faithfully display content the way the director intended it to be seen.”

The QB1000 caters for “home theatre enthusiasts”. 

It also serves up 8.29 million pixels on screen with proprietary 4K Display Technology3 with HDR10+ and 3-chip 3LCD laser array technology.

“Equipped with UltraBlack technology, Epson QZX Picture Processor and Epson VRX Cinema lens, the QB1000 produces outstanding contrast, colour accuracy and image clarity,” Epson says.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Formovie Theatre Projector
Competitor Backs Down In Settlement With Epson Over Lofty Lumens Ratings
Epson’s New Projector Is Brighter And More Vibrant Than Ever
Projector Brand To Pay $500,000 Over Deceptive Projector-Brightness Claims
Epson Reveals New UST Projector
Epson’s New UST Laser Projector Pairs With Android TV & Yamaha Speakers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
Latest News
/
August 28, 2024
/
Three In Four Listen To Commercial Radio: Highest Share Since 2014
Latest News
/
August 28, 2024
/
HMD Barbie Flip Phone Coming To Oz In September
Latest News
/
August 28, 2024
/
Arc Search
Arc Search Browser Confirmed For Android Devices
Latest News
/
August 28, 2024
/
One-Off Bling Buds Up For Grabs As Bose Turns 60
Latest News
/
August 28, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
Latest News
/
August 28, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Sony is raising the price of its PlayStation 5 game console with early buyers in Japan already slugged a 20%...
Read More