Home > Latest News > Epson Marks 40 Years in Australia with 7th Generation EcoTank

Epson Marks 40 Years in Australia with 7th Generation EcoTank

By | 28 Mar 2025

Epson is marking 40 years in Australia with the launch of the EcoTank ET-2980, the latest addition to its best-selling cartridge-free printer range and the first model in its seventh-generation EcoTank lineup.

Epson recently moved into a new head office in North Sydney and is set to showcase the latest printers at PacPrint in Sydney from 20-23 May.

The EcoTank ET-2980 builds on Epson’s PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, delivering 50% faster print speeds than its predecessor. It prints up to 15 pages per minute (ppm) in monochrome and 8 ppm in colour.

With its cartridge-free refillable ink tank system, the EcoTank ET-2980 significantly reduces running costs, providing enough ink to last up to three years. Each replacement ink bottle set equates to approximately 90 standard ink cartridges.

The printer includes Wi-Fi certified Agile Multiband technology for seamless wireless connectivity, along with Apple AirPrint and the Epson Smart Panel app, which transforms mobile devices into intuitive control hubs. Additional features include a 1.44-inch color display, auto duplex printing, and a 100-sheet paper tray.

Available in black and white, the EcoTank ET-2980 retails for A$299.99 and can be purchased from major online retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Staples, and Office Depot.



