Four years after it was pulled from Apple and Google’s app stores, Epic Games is bringing back three in-house games – including the massively popular Fortnite – to iPhones in the EU and Android devices worldwide, courtesy of its new Epic Games Store.

Fortnite and other Epic Games titles Fall Guys and Rocket League Sideswipe are coming to iOS in Europe and to Android devices globally through the new Epic Games Store, although standalone Epic Games titles remain banned on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Epic Games aims to gain 100 million new installs of its Store by the end of the year.

Apple and Google withdrew Epic Games from the App Store and Play Store in August 2020, as the developer sued them in the US for allegedly monopolistic practices.

The ejection was triggered when Epic bypassed the platforms’ mandatory in-app billing systems, as a means to protest the fees on digital purchases.

Referring to the latest decision to introduce its Epic Games Store, the company’s CEO Tim Sweeney said, “We want to help every store reach users who offer developers great terms. We’ll be bringing all of our games to them and trying to establish a spirit of helping all developers and recognising that a rising tide lifts all boats.”

Fortnite is one of the world’s most popular games. Ampere Analysis, a research group, said that 35 million people played Fortnite for more than 600 million hours in July on Xbox and PlayStation, making the free-to-play title “the biggest game on those consoles by far” by player activity, according to analyst Piers Harding-Rollsm reported the Financial Times.

The latest move to introduce the Epic Games Store on iOS in the EU and Android comes as the EU’s Digital Markets Act is forcing Big Tech companies to open their mobile operating systems to rival app stores, as well as their distribution and payment methods.

In response, Apple has now agreed to allow app distribution through channels other than the App Store in the EU.

However, Epic argues that Apple and Google’s current rules in the EU result in a “lengthy” process involved to install its Epic Games Store on iOS and Android.

The companies introduced “intentionally poor-quality install experiences laden with multiple steps, confusing device settings and scare screens”, said Epic.

Apple countered that by saying that it takes five steps to install an alternative app store on iOS in Europe.

In early 2025, Epic Games will begin handling third-party games on its store. The revenue-sharing rate of its new app store – previously a major conflict area between Epic and Apple – will be set at 12 per cent in cases where Epic handles the payment. It is therefore far less than half the rate imposed by Apple’s App Store which takes a cut of up to 30 per cent.

While Epic Games is expected to bring its Store to iOS devices in Japan next, there is no confirmation yet on when it plans to do so in Australia.

Last month, Epic Games made final arguments to Federal Court of Australia Judge Jonathan Beach in Melbourne in a case against Apple and Google alleging that the two dominant mobile platforms illegally misuse their considerable market power to force developers like Epic to use the iPhone and Android app stores and payments systems.

The outcome of that case will likely determine a timeline for Epic Games to bring its store to iPhones in Oz.