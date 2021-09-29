HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Epic Games Free On New Microsoft Store

Epic Games Free On New Microsoft Store

By | 29 Sep 2021

The soon to be launched Microsoft App Store on Windows already has some goodies lined-up. 

In a statement, the company said it would be introducing Epic Games into its storefront over the next few months without pinpointing a specific date.

According to Bloomberg, Epic Games will be available for free once Microsoft launches its storefront on October 5.

Microsoft’s approach is aimed at attracting content providers to its platforms by contrasting its policies with those of Apple Inc, which is in a legal dispute with Epic over fees charged in the iPhone maker’s App Store.  

“Just like any other app, third-party storefront apps will have a product detail page that can be found via search or by browsing – so that users can easily find and install it with the same confidence as any other app in the Microsoft Store on Windows. 

“Our commitment to being an ‘open Store for an open platform’ isn’t just about the various technical underpinnings of how apps are built,” the tech giant said.

“It’s also about making sure our business terms are fair and help promote innovation.  

“For instance, the Microsoft Store on Windows no longer requires app developers to share revenue with Microsoft, when apps manage their own in-app payment systems.

 

 

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Amazon Ring Available For Purchase Via Invitation Only
Amazon Launches First Smart Voice Control Thermostat
New 15″ Wall Mount Amazon Echo + Robot That Follows You
New Skype To Give Google Meet and Zoom A Run For Their Money 
Woolworths Moves Into Tech, Appliances, With Online ‘Everyday Market’ Hub
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Launches New Audio Range With Better Performance
Latest News
/
September 29, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Electric Ducati Scooters Set To Be Sold At The Good Guys
Latest News
/
September 29, 2021
/
CNN Restricts OZ Facebook Access
Latest News
/
September 29, 2021
/
NSW Retail Hit New Lows In August
Latest News
/
September 29, 2021
/
AusPost Pauses Melbourne Parcel Pickups For Five Days
Latest News
/
September 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Launches New Audio Range With Better Performance
Latest News
/
September 29, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG Electronics Australia has announced two new additions to the company’s audio lineup – the LG TONE Free FP series...
Read More