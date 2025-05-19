Epic Games has filed a motion with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, requesting that the court compel Apple to review and approve its Fortnite app for the U.S. App Store.

The move comes after Epic accused Apple of blocking the game’s return following a legal injunction that permits developers to include external payment links in their apps.

The filing marks Epic’s second motion to enforce the injunction issued in its favour after a protracted antitrust battle with Apple.

The court previously ruled that Apple must allow developers to offer alternative payment methods and barred the company from taking commissions on those transactions.

However, Apple has since filed an appeal and is seeking a partial stay of the injunction.

In a letter to Epic, Apple stated it would not proceed with Fortnite’s U.S. App Store review until the Ninth Circuit Court rules on its stay request.

Apple also asked Epic to submit a separate version of the app for the European Union, citing jurisdictional differences.

Epic argues that this request violates Apple’s guidelines, which prohibit developers from submitting multiple versions of the same app.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Epic said, “That’s not the standard Apple holds other developers to, and it’s blocking us from releasing our update in the EU and US.”

The company maintains that its submission adheres to all App Store rules and accuses Apple of “blatant retaliation” for its legal challenge.

Epic is urging the court to enforce the original injunction and ensure Apple conducts a timely and fair review of Fortnite for reentry into the U.S. App Store.