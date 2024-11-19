Apple’s 3.5mm Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter was once an integral piece of tech, but it appears as if its run may have come to an end.

The little adapter – at $15 hardly a money spinner – allowed iPhone users to connect wired headphones with a 3.5mm plug to iPhone models without a headphone jack, via the Lightning connector.

It works with all devices that have a Lightning connector and support iOS 10 or later, including iPod touch, iPad and iPhone.

According to MacRumors the only iPhone models with Lightning ports that Apple still sells new are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone SE, “and all three of those devices are expected to be discontinued next year”.

iPhone 15 and 16 models have been updated with USB-C ports, and Apple does sell a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adaptor.

Apple ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack for the iPhone 7 in 2016. Forbes quoted an Apple executive at the time as saying: “Maintaining an ancient, single-purpose, analogue, big connector doesn’t make sense because that space is at a premium.”

For a time Apple included an adaptor in the box, but that generosity didn’t last.

Eight years on and stocks of Apple’s 3.5mm Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter appear to be dwindling.

“The adapter was recently listed as ‘sold out’ on Apple’s online store in the US and most other countries,” MacRumors reported.

“The adapter remains available from Apple in only a handful of countries, such as France, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, but likely only until remaining inventory is depleted.”

In Australia, JB Hi-Fi had the Apple adapter available online-only. The Good Guys had it available online and in some stores, with “stock arriving soon” in other stores. Officeworks listed the product as “out of stock”. Big W had the adapter in stock.

The Apple Australia store had delivery as “sold out” and Apple Store collection “currently unavailable”.