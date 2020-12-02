HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > End Of The Line For Samsung Galaxy Note?

By | 2 Dec 2020
,

The days of the Samsung Galaxy Note range may be numbered, with reports that the manufacturer is not planning to release a new model in 2021.

Sources told Reuters that no Galaxy Note is slated for release next year, with the Galaxy S21 to instead include an S Pen stylus; the reports also indicate that Samsung is instead funnelling development into the next generation of Galaxy Z foldable phones, which will include S Pen support.

Note sales this year have been lackluster, with research firm Counterpoint predicting them to drop by 20 per cent to a total of eight million in 2020. Last year’s Note 10 (below) performed about the same as its predecessor the Note 9, but worse than 2017’s Note 8.

The release of the latest model, the Note20 (which was favourably reviewed here at ChannelNews) in August, was hampered by a number of reported defects including condensation in the camera lenses and structural issues. Samsung reportedly produced only 600,000 of its projected 900,000 Note20 units in October.

The Note range was first introduced in 2011, and helped introduce larger-screen “phablets” to a wider audience.

