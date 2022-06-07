Legendary Melbourne-born speaker company Encel has launched its Gelati range of bookshelf speakers, available in a stunning range of colours.

The speakers are available in number of uniquely flavoured lacquer and woodgrain cabinets like Birch Black, Vanilla, Caramel Walnut, and Pistachio with 12 magnetic grilles on offer in shades like Eucalyptus Green, Ocean Blue, Lemon Yellow and Coffee Brown, all of which can be swapped out to customise your speakers to suit any room.

Gelati were tuned based on extensive listening tests in Melbourne, and offer clear highs, decadent mids, and a punchy low end.

Gelati speakers are manufactured with sturdy, durable materials like MDF and kevlar.

“It’s really special to be continuing dad’s work and releasing modern hi-fi products over 60 years since he pioneered the industry in Australia,” said founder Alex Encel’s son Sam, who led the design of Gelati.

“That the principles of quality sound have endured in that time shows how sustainable a great music system is. Our fun new speakers are excellent value, designed in Melbourne, and will look and sound beautiful in anyone’s home. We hope you enjoy the Gelati. They’re only the beginning.”

Gelati are available now for AU$549, with premium coloured magnetic grilles available separately for AU$79 a pair, with Black or White magnetic grilles available for AU$49.