Emotiva have unveiled its new BasX MR1L cinema receiver that combines a high performance 13.2 channel immersive surround sound processor with an audiophile quality 9 channel amplifier in one single chassis.

With a $2,652.00 AUD price, it’s quite competitive with Marantz and Denon, offering comparable features and power output. However, the MR1L doesn’t offer support for Dirac Live, which appears to be becoming a standard feature on some AVRs.

The processor supports 4K UHD video, including HDR & Dolby Vision, enhanced eARC, and the latest Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive surround sound.

It features six HDMI 2.0b video inputs, all supporting 4K UHD HDR video and support for eARC, with an included measurement microphones and the latest version of EmoQ, a well-regarded automatic room correction system.

It even offers multiple analog and digital audio inputs, along with an integrated Bluetooth receiver with aptX. The amplifier features 9 channels of audiophile grade Class A/B amplification, powered through a massive 660 VA toroidal transformer.

Included is a full set of line level 13.2 channel preamp outputs and the amplifier section can be disabled if the user wants to utilise the MR1L as a dedicated surround sound processor.

It features precision high speed video switches, routing video directly from selected input to output without processing, ensuring the best possible picture quality, and full support for standard ARC (Audio Return Channel) for eARC unsupported devices, but will detect eARC standard devices.

There is even a special feature that allows the disabling of each HDMI Output individually if needed, preventing the 4K video signal being sent to a 4K set.

Powerful Analog Devices SHARC DSP supports the latest Dolby Atmos, Dolby Surround, DTS, DTS:X, DTS Neural X, and other popular modes, and the device includes the latest, most advanced version of EmoQ, displaying a visual interface including graphs of measured and corrected room response.

It can be purchased for $2,652.00 AUD from Emotiva.com.

See comparisons down below: