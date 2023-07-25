HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Emotiva Unveils New Dolby Atmos Cinema Receiver

Emotiva Unveils New Dolby Atmos Cinema Receiver

By | 25 Jul 2023

Emotiva have unveiled its new BasX MR1L cinema receiver that combines a high performance 13.2 channel immersive surround sound processor with an audiophile quality 9 channel amplifier in one single chassis.

With a $2,652.00 AUD price, it’s quite competitive with Marantz and Denon, offering comparable features and power output. However, the MR1L doesn’t offer support for Dirac Live, which appears to be becoming a standard feature on some AVRs.

The processor supports 4K UHD video, including HDR & Dolby Vision, enhanced eARC, and the latest Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive surround sound.

It features six HDMI 2.0b video inputs, all supporting 4K UHD HDR video and support for eARC, with an included measurement microphones and the latest version of EmoQ, a well-regarded automatic room correction system.

It even offers multiple analog and digital audio inputs, along with an integrated Bluetooth receiver with aptX. The amplifier features 9 channels of audiophile grade Class A/B amplification, powered through a massive 660 VA toroidal transformer.

Included is a full set of line level 13.2 channel preamp outputs and the amplifier section can be disabled if the user wants to utilise the MR1L as a dedicated surround sound processor.

It features precision high speed video switches, routing video directly from selected input to output without processing, ensuring the best possible picture quality, and full support for standard ARC (Audio Return Channel) for eARC unsupported devices, but will detect eARC standard devices.

There is even a special feature that allows the disabling of each HDMI Output individually if needed, preventing the 4K video signal being sent to a 4K set.

Powerful Analog Devices SHARC DSP supports the latest Dolby Atmos, Dolby Surround, DTS, DTS:X, DTS Neural X, and other popular modes, and the device includes the latest, most advanced version of EmoQ, displaying a visual interface including graphs of measured and corrected room response.

It can be purchased for $2,652.00 AUD from Emotiva.com.

See comparisons down below:

MSRP $1,999 $1,599
Pre-outs 13.2 13.2
Channels 11.2 9.2
Power Supply 1,000 VA 660 VA
RMS (1 channel) 160 watts 150 watts
RMS (2 channels) 160 watts 140 watts
RMS (5 channels) 135 watts 110 watts
RMS (all channels) 100 watts 85 watts
THD+Noise < 0.005% < 0.02%
SNR (8 ohms) 115 dB 105 dB
Damping Factor 500 400
Weight 50 lbs 33 lbs
Dimensions (WxHxD) 17” x 7-3/4” x 15-1/2” 17” x 5-1/2” x 14”


About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Emotiva’s New AVR Is 13.2 Channels Of Dolby Atmos And DTS:X Awesome
Audio Active Loses Brand Due To COVID-19
Audio Active Secures Distribution of Emotiva Audio and Home Cinema Range
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

DJI Introduces The New Air 3 Drone
Latest News
/
July 25, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE:Beko To Take Over Hitachi Appliances Claim Insiders
Latest News
/
July 25, 2023
/
Huawei Preps Space Age Audio for Cars
Latest News
/
July 25, 2023
/
Samsung To Launch 77″ OLED TV With LG Panel
Latest News
/
July 25, 2023
/
Netflix To Introduce ‘My Netflix’ Tab For Mobiles
Latest News
/
July 25, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

DJI Introduces The New Air 3 Drone
Latest News
/
July 25, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
DJI have introduced the new powerful addition to the Air Series with dual primary cameras, featuring a wide angle camera...
Read More