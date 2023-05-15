HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Emergency Satellite SOS Comes To Australian iPhones

Emergency Satellite SOS Comes To Australian iPhones

By | 15 May 2023

Apple’s satellite safety service Emergency SOS is available starting today for iPhone 14 users in Australia.

It enables users to message emergency services while outside of mobile and Wi-Fi coverage range, or let loved ones know their location when they are out of range, via the Find My app.

“Emergency SOS via satellite builds on existing features vital to iPhone users, including Emergency SOS, Medical ID, emergency contacts, and Find My location sharing, offering the ability to connect to a satellite to share critical information with emergency services, family, and friends,” Apple explains.

“This game-changing service connects users to relay centres staffed with Apple-trained emergency specialists who are ready to contact Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) — or emergency services call centres — on the userʼs behalf to get them the help they need.”

A short questionnaire appears on the screen to help the user answer vital questions with a few simple taps, “which are transmitted to dispatchers in the initial message, to ensure they are able to quickly understand the userʼs situation and location.”

The service is free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14 model.

“The Albanese government welcomes the launch of this innovative safety capability,” said Michelle Rowland MP, Minister for Communications.

“Australians know full well the importance of remaining connected in regional, rural, and remote areas, particularly when they need emergency services. The ability to contact Triple Zero with Emergency SOS via satellite when there is no mobile coverage is a strong backup to keep Australians connected in an emergency.

“This will go a long way in helping emergency services respond to, protect, and ultimately, keep individuals safe from harm. Australians are encouraged to familiarise themselves with this feature and whether their device supports it.”

Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite require iOS 16.4 or later.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Ex-Telstra CEO To Run PwC Tax Scandal Review
Apple Testing Speedy M3 Chips Upon Mac Comeback
Apple’s Major Partner Misses Profit Forecast By Half
YouTube Videos Coming to Android Automotive Cars
Next Gen OLED, Apple Samsung & LG Display Caught In Catch 22 Dilema
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ex-Telstra CEO To Run PwC Tax Scandal Review
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
REVIEW:I Think I Have Just Reviewed The World’s Best Ever Notebook, Designed By Lenovo
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
Telstra Hikes Mobile Plan Prices
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE:TCL Mobile Appoint New CEO Forgot To Tell The Old One She Was Out
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
ACCC Launching National Anti-Scam Centre
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ex-Telstra CEO To Run PwC Tax Scandal Review
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
PricewaterhouseCoopers has contracted ex-Telstra CEO Ziggy Switkowski to review the company’s leaking of confidential tax information to the likes of...
Read More