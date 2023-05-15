Apple’s satellite safety service Emergency SOS is available starting today for iPhone 14 users in Australia.

It enables users to message emergency services while outside of mobile and Wi-Fi coverage range, or let loved ones know their location when they are out of range, via the Find My app.

“Emergency SOS via satellite builds on existing features vital to iPhone users, including Emergency SOS, Medical ID, emergency contacts, and Find My location sharing, offering the ability to connect to a satellite to share critical information with emergency services, family, and friends,” Apple explains.

“This game-changing service connects users to relay centres staffed with Apple-trained emergency specialists who are ready to contact Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) — or emergency services call centres — on the userʼs behalf to get them the help they need.”

A short questionnaire appears on the screen to help the user answer vital questions with a few simple taps, “which are transmitted to dispatchers in the initial message, to ensure they are able to quickly understand the userʼs situation and location.”

The service is free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14 model.

“The Albanese government welcomes the launch of this innovative safety capability,” said Michelle Rowland MP, Minister for Communications.

“Australians know full well the importance of remaining connected in regional, rural, and remote areas, particularly when they need emergency services. The ability to contact Triple Zero with Emergency SOS via satellite when there is no mobile coverage is a strong backup to keep Australians connected in an emergency.

“This will go a long way in helping emergency services respond to, protect, and ultimately, keep individuals safe from harm. Australians are encouraged to familiarise themselves with this feature and whether their device supports it.”

Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite require iOS 16.4 or later.