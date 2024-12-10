Audio and video conferencing technology manufacturer EMEET has appointed Audacity Australia as its exclusive distributor for the country.

Audacity will distribute several of EMEET’s key products, including the EMEET Meeting Capsule Pro Room Kit, Airflow, and HS80.

The EMEET Meeting Capsule Pro Room Kit is a 360° AI-powered conference room solution. It features dual 4K lenses, 8+2 microphones with advanced noise cancellation, and a 10W Hi-Fi speaker. The kit also includes a pre-paired wireless and portable co-camera.

The EMEET Airflow meanwhile is an open-ear Bluetooth headset optimised for calls, featuring a detachable microphone and built-in UV light sterilization. The company claims up to 20 hours of talk time with the charging case, a IPX5 water resistance rating, along with touch controls.

The EMEET HS80 is a lightweight, wireless on-ear headset designed for high-demand environments such as call centres. Its advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and 270° rotatable boom mic ensure clearer communication. With Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and dual-device connection capability, the company claims up to 46 hours of talk time.

EMEET was founded in 2016 and has secured over 200 patents worldwide. It has several offerings within the advanced conferencing solutions and is available in more than 120 countries.

Audacity Australia has announced other major distribution partnerships earlier this year too. Among them is Revo, which is now part of the Commaxx Group. In October it announced that it would be distributing the full range of Revo in Australia, beginning with the flagship award-winning SuperConnect Stereo.

Apart from Revo, Audacity is also the local distributor for brands including Wiim, Silcron, and Tenveo, among others.