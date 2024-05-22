Ember Technologies, a brand known for its temperature-controlled drinkware, has just announced its new Ember Smart Travel Mug 2+ is now available in Australia, just in time for those chilly winter mornings.

It has a sleek, durable design, and features an LED touchscreen, patented temperature-control technology, device location capabilities that have been powered by Apple’s Find My, an auto-sleep function, and long-lasting battery life, all of which can be controlled via the Ember app.

The Find My feature allows the user to receive notifications if their mug has been left behind and the product is compatible with iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Find Items app on Apple Watch.

The Travel Mug 2+ features a hidden-until-lit LED touch display, which allows the user to set a temperature with one tap of the plus or minus symbol.

The patented temperature-control technology keeps the beverage at a precise temperature, ranging between 50-degrees Celsius and 62.5-degrees Celsius.

Users also get the ability to customise presets, receive notifications when the desired temperature has been reached, and personalise the mug.

The temperature can easily be adjusted using the Ember app, which is available on both iOS and Android devices.

All smart mugs connect to the Ember mobile app for remote control of features and settings.

The mug will also “wake up” when hot liquid is poured in, and goes into sleep mode when it’s not being used, letting the battery life last longer.

The mug can keep beverages at the optimum temperature for up to three hours on one single charge.

It has a premium soft-touch exterior and a stainless steel interior, and has a spill resistant 360 lid.

The Travel Mug 2+ is available at JB Hi-Fi for A$299 in a 354ml size. Additional Australian retailers will be announced shortly.

Business Development and Sales Manager for Ember Australia and New Zealand, Alex Andrews said, “We have been overwhelmed by the positive response from Australian consumers to our smart drinkware range including the Ember Mug 2 and Ember Cup. As we head into the Australian winter, the launch of the Travel Mug 2+ gives consumers even more options to enjoy their favourite beverages at their perfect temperature, anywhere they go.”