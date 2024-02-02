As Netgear struggles to sell premium priced routers and consumer network gear a new product is set to enter the market, with Elon Musk’s Company Starlink set to launch a SpaceX developed WiFi 6 router, what’s not known at this stage is whether the device will be sold separately alongside other Wi Fi 6 routers from Netgear, D Link, ASUS and TP Link or bundled with a Starlink dish.

JB Hi Fi is already selling Starlink satellite dishes with the Company that is set to also be a key player in the satellite smartphone market via their “mobile tower in space” strategy, now coming down to earth with a router that could be half the price of the premium Netgear Orbi routers and sold seperatly to their current offering.

According to ChannelNews sources the specifications for the new router was spotted on the IMDA and FCC databases.

The IMDA certification revealed that Starlink is calling it the UTR-232 with the device described as a low power WLAN device. The new offering with have the same wireless bands as other WiFi 6 routers.

It also has two built in LAN ports and will house two power adapters, including a UTP-231L and UTP-232C capability.

The UTR-232 Wi-Fi 6 router is set to be a Gen 3 mesh router.

The initial market is set to be consumers who have already invested in Starlink dishes and satellite connectivity; however, analysts are tipping that the device could appeal to the mass consumer market with the Starlink brand seen as being linked with premium technology advanced products.

Currently Starlink’s satellite dish comes bundled with Gen 1 and Gen 2 WiFi routers that only support WiFi 5.

The upcoming Gen 3 mesh router will WiFi 6 and will be sold separately allowing users to get access to faster broadband speeds, improved energy efficiency on mobile phone devices, and lesser bandwidth congestion.