Elon Musk has revealed the details surrounding xAI, his new AI chatbot ‘Grok,’ which can interacts with X (formerly Twitter) in real time, and will be available to the top tier subscribers initially.

He said Grok will have “a massive advantage over other models” of AI.

Musk said Grok “loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way,” he joked alongside a laughing emoji.

‘Grok’ is based on ‘Stranger in a Strange Land,’ which is a sci-fi novel from 1961 by Robert Heinlein, and means understanding something thoroughly and intuitively.

“As soon as it’s out of early beta, xAI’s Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers,” Musk concluded.

The Premium+ plan for X was launched last week in the US, and costs $16.00 USD a month. Australian pricing and availability is yet to be unveiled.

xAI was started back in July, with Musk hiring researchers from OpenAI, Tesla, Google DeepMind, and the University of Toronto.