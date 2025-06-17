Elipson, France’s oldest speaker manufacturer since 1938, has unveiled the Prestige Facet II series featuring 10 affordable speaker models designed to cover comprehensive home audio setups from stereo listening to full home theatre systems.

The updated line replaces the original 2016 Prestige Facet series with significant engineering improvements while maintaining Elipson’s reputation for combining French design aesthetics with practical performance.

The collection includes three floor-standing models, two bookshelf speakers, two centre channels, and specialised surround, height, and LCR speakers.

The Prestige Facet II speakers feature reinforced cabinet construction with additional internal bracing to reduce vibrations and improve bass response.

Upgraded crossover networks utilise polypropylene film capacitors, metal-coated resistors, and low DCR inductors for enhanced channel separation and smoother frequency response.

Internal wiring has been upgraded to 2.25mm² Oxygen Free Copper cables for improved conductivity and signal clarity.

Floor-standing models include redesigned decoupling feet that provide better isolation and reduce vibration transfer to floors.

The series adopts a refined satin finish, replacing the previous glossy panels, available in Matte Black, Matte White, and Matte Walnut for more understated aesthetics.

The floor-standing lineup spans from the flagship 34F (€3,299) featuring a 3-way design with dual 250mm woofers and a 25Hz-25kHz frequency response, to the compact 14F (€1,299) offering a 2½-way configuration.

Bookshelf models include the 8B (€799) and 6B (€549), both featuring 2-way designs with 25mm tweeters.

Home theatre-specific models include the 14C and 11C centre channels (€549 and €349), 7SR surround speakers (€499), 6ATM height channels (€499), and 14LCR speakers (€469) for flexible installation options.

Elipson positions the Prestige Facet II as targeting “demanding audiophiles” while maintaining accessibility through competitive pricing.

The series competes with offerings from Acoustic Energy’s 300 Series, JBL’s Stage 2 lineup, and Q Acoustics’ 5000 Series.

The French brand emphasises design heritage and elegance as differentiating factors in the crowded affordable speaker market.

All models feature 6-ohm nominal impedance and silver-plated binding posts with bi-wiring compatibility for enhanced system flexibility.

The Prestige Facet II speakers are available through authorised dealers, with European pricing confirmed and U.S. pricing forthcoming.

The lineup ranges from €549 for entry-level bookshelf speakers to €3,299 for flagship floor-standing models.

Elipson’s established subwoofer lineup remains available to complement the new series, though these models have not received the Facet II updates.

The company also offers the Connect 2130 Xi streaming amplifier (under €700) as a compatible system component.

The launch reinforces Elipson’s strategy of bringing French audio design philosophy to international markets while competing on performance and value in the accessible high-fidelity speaker segment.