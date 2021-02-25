HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Electronic Arts Pulls The Plug On Anthem

By | 25 Feb 2021

Big game publisher Electronic Arts has pulled the plug on the planned revision of Anthem the plagued game that was panned by reviewers on its release.

EA has decided not to move forward with a revision due in part to cost and the fact that the game is already tainted.

Bloomberg reported that a small team at the EA-owned game developer BioWare had spent the past year and a half working on this revision, which they called Anthem Next.

They had hoped to overhaul the game and get a second chance from fans.

February marked the end to Anthem Next’s incubation period, which meant that EA had to decide whether to move forward or abandon the project, Bloomberg previously reported.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
