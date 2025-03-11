Electrolux is set to roll out a new range of products this year that the Swedish Company believes will grow sales in the affordable premium appliance market but more importantly deliver a new level of sustainable technology.

Recently the Swedish Company obtained a A328M European Investment Bank (EIB) loan which is being used to fund new cutting edge R&D into sustainable technology.

Electrolux management claim that they plan to use the loan to hone innovations in home appliances such as food preservation, fabric care and dish care, while integrating advanced digital technology across its product line to enhance both functionality and the user experience.

The money has already been earmarked for research and development of new energy efficient appliances that reduce the cost of ownership with the Company set to develop new appliances that have been described as “greener and more digitally advanced than current products”.

EIB Vice President Gelsomina Vigliotti is particularly optimistic about the investment’s impact.

“This agreement highlights our commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in Europe’s leading industries,” she says.

“Reducing energy consumption and the enhancing sustainability of home appliances are crucial steps towards a greener future.”

Electrolux products sold in Australia in the future will be less expensive to run due to a reduction of both energy consumption and resource utilisation.

With new Electrolux products set to be launched in Australia shortly the new range developed as a result of the loan are slated for 2026 with the development of the new appliances taking place in Pordenone, Italy, which is a critical operational hub for Electrolux.

Despite slowing sales globally European appliance manufacturers believe that they still have an edge over Chinese products when it comes to energy efficient and sustainable products.

Currently the European Union’s ambitious goal is to enhance environmental sustainability and push forward digital transformations by working with brands such as Electrolux.

Thomas Östros Vice President of the EIB who is an avid proponent of Electrolux’s sustainability leadership said, “Through this loan, we continue to support Electrolux in driving the green transition, strengthening Europe’s competitiveness, and contributing to a more sustainable future for both businesses and consumers,” he says.

The arrangement between Electrolux and the EIB is a part of the InvestEU programme, which is set on unlocking over A$650 in additional investment for appliance Companies across Europe by 2027.

This project’s purpose is to provide support for initiatives such as the European Green Deal and widespread digitalisation.

Electrolux already sells highly advanced sustainable products, such as a 90% recyclable vacuum cleaner.

The NSW based Company has been ahead of Chinese brands when it comes to sustainability for several years.

In 2022, they launched the Electrolux 500-900 Series and AEG 5000-9000 Series of built-in refrigerators which featured inner liners made from 70% recycled plastic.

They were the first in the world to incorporate recycled plastic into a refrigerator which was seen as an industry breakthrough. The plastic was sourced from a specialty supplier that collects and refines plastic from discarded refrigerators in Europe.

Research reveals that consumers are worried about food waste with 60% of people throwing away food at least once a week.

The main reason is food passing the before due date, but food waste also occurs due to fresh food going off too quickly which is why the Company is developing new food preservation programs.