Electrolux Scores A Big Climate Change Gong

By | 8 Aug 2024

Swedish appliance Company Electrolux, who are on a mission to contribute to climate change has won a major award for their efforts in South Australia.

The Group’s Adelaide factory was named the winner in the Large Enterprise category, in the South Australian Climate Leaders Awards.

An initiative of the Premier’s Climate Change Council the awards are designed to recognise the achievements of individuals and organisations who take action to address climate change in South Australia.

The winning technology was the commissioning of a new electric furnace at the Companies  Dudley Park cooking plant, used to fire enamel on internal oven cavities, resulted in the removal of non-renewable natural gas as an energy source.

It is the first modern technology furnace to be installed within the Electrolux Group and the results of the project are being shared as a template for Electrolux plants globally.

Electrolux Group manufacturing head, food preparation and general manager of Adelaide, Phillip Saloniklis said, “This project continues our commitment to seek renewable energy alternatives in our factories. The furnace investment complements the installation of over 8,000 solar panels to power the facility and our Zero Waste to Landfill certification.”



