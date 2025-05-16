Home > Latest News > Electrolux Jacks Up Prices Blames Rising Freight Costs

Electrolux Jacks Up Prices Blames Rising Freight Costs

By | 16 May 2025

Electrolux is one of the first major retailers to slap a hefty price rise on Electrolux goods in Australia spanning both Electrolux, Westinghouse and AEG appliances following the introduction of Trump Tariffs.

According to Electrolux Australia CEO Kurt Hegvold, the company that is under pressure in Europe, will increase prices on 1 June by between 4.5 and 5% with the price on orders placed prior to that date set to be honoured.

This allows cashed up retailers who have already been told of the move, to place orders on Electrolux goods and take advantage of the difference in price prior to June 1 2025.

Hegvold claims according to sources that “Increases vary by product, by category and by brand”

In their latest filings the Company admitted earlier this month that European appliance manufacturers were was exposed to market conditions and Trump tariffs.

Electrolux share are down 6.95% for the month despite the business reporting organic sales growth of 7.9% after reporting strong sales in Latin America and the USA.

The Company claimed that their Australian business was stable.

Hegvold admitted that fluctuating currencies and freight rates were a contributor to the decision.

“We have suddenly seen increased costs due to higher traffic in the USA that have resulted in freight jumping by about 25 per cent.”.

The last time Electrolux lifted prices was two years ago.
