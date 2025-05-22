The Swedish Electrolux Group who sells AEG, Electrolux, Vintec and Westinghouse products in Australia have expanded their operation in Australia by taking up a tenancy at the Port of Melbourne Stage 2 industrial estate.

The site features an advanced Experience Centre capable of hosting events for up to 150 guests, this allows Electrolux to demonstrate their products including live cooking demonstrations by leading chefs, while showcasing new products including their upcoming premium AEG range.

The business that is confident of delivering growth in Australia has taken up space in what is a purpose-built distribution and Experience Centre – delivered by PBPL in collaboration with the Electrolux Group, JLL, McNab, John staff, Sparc Architects, and Northrop Consulting Engineers.

The new 21,255sqm facility sits on a 4.22ha site and includes warehouse space, a premium Experience Centre, a two-storey office, two storey dock office, repairs workshop, hardstand/truck apron and car parking.

Targeting a 6-Star Green Star rating (v1.3) from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA), the facility includes rooftop solar, low-carbon concrete, and a striking timber structure crafted from Glulam and Cross Laminated Timber.

Port Authorities are positing the location as their sustainable development to date.

As part of the deal Electrolux Group will have access to 100% renewable power for its operations.

Other sustainability measures include water efficiency and recycling initiatives which capture rainwater for use in bathrooms and workshop appliance testing, along with the recycling of water used for fire system testing. Additional elements include a Building Management System (BMS) and an optimised design which reduced embodied carbon wherever possible.

“Today not only celebrates the arrival of the Electrolux Group, to Port West Stage 2 but also marks the beginning of a new benchmark in sustainability at the Port of Brisbane,” PBPL CEO Neil Stephens said.

“Taking direction from Electrolux Group’s sustainability ambitions, the project pushed the boundaries of what sustainable development looks like in an industrial setting. We’re proud of what we’ve been able to deliver on this project, collaborating with our long-standing delivery partners to achieve both design and embodied carbon reduction outcomes that were beyond our expectations.”

Kurt Hegvold Managing Director Australia & New Zealand at Electrolux said “The opening of this facility signifies another significant investment in the future of the Electrolux Group in Australia. We’re ensuring our Queensland operations continue to provide amazing experiences for our consumers and customers and, importantly, an outstanding workplace for our employees,” said.

The new Port West facility strengthens Electrolux Group’s operational footprint in Queensland, supporting the distribution of products under its well-known brands – including Electrolux, Westinghouse, and AEG – to households across Australia. The site reflects the company’s focus on long-term investment, local employment, and sustainable growth.