HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Electrolux Facing Hundreds Of Asbestos Claims As Sales Tank & CEO Quits

Electrolux Facing Hundreds Of Asbestos Claims As Sales Tank & CEO Quits

By | 2 May 2024

Electrolux Group president and CEO, Jonas Samuelson, has quit with the business struggling both globally and in Australia. with sales for the last quarter with nett sales down 5%, Asia Pacific sales are believed to be down over 4%, with the numbers now included with other Countries, their US business fell 174% as consumers moved to brands than those sold by the Swedish Company.

It’s also been revealed that the business is facing thousands of asbestos claims against Electrolux in the USA.

Electrolux are not the only European appliance Company suffering with Miele described as a “basket case in Europe in particularly in their home Country Germany” claimed a senior Harvey Norman executive who recently spoken to a Miele board member.

Electrolux who are facing problems in Australia with both sales and the exit of several experienced executives recently split the business into three divisions in an effort to cut costs.

Currently the business that is losing traction with Australian retailers are still running ongoing cost reduction programs around the world.

The company’s outlook for 2024 anticipates a negative organic contribution from volume, price, and mix, though growth in focus categories and cost optimization efforts in the latter half of the year are expected to help earning which for the last two years have been in freefall.

Samuelson’s exit comes as rumours surface that Chinese Company Midea is still interested in buying the business.

Ironically Electrolux shares jumped on the news that Samuelson was leaving after eight years at the helm.

The shares were up as much as 7% despite the business reporting a loss of A$101M for the quarter.The company claims that that pricing pressure persists, and that weak residential construction and restrained demand in the building industry, is weighing on built-in kitchen demand.

In Australia, the business has resorted to “high promotional activity” during the last quarter.

Under Samuelson’s management Electrolux were forced to implement steep cost reductions, including the elimination of as many as 4,000 jobs announced in late 2022.

It’s also been revealed that the business is facing litigation and claims relating to asbestos in the USA.

As of March 31, 2024, the Group had a total of 3,669 (3,388) cases pending, representing approximately 3,676 (approximately 3,394) plaintiffs.

During the first quarter of 2024, 313 new cases with 315 plaintiffs were filed and 269 pending cases with approximately 269 plaintiffs were resolved.

“It is expected that additional lawsuits will be filed against Electrolux. It is not possible to predict the number of future lawsuits” the business claimed in their latest financials.

They claim that Electrolux cannot provide any assurances that the resolution of these types of lawsuits will not have a material adverse effect on its business or on the results of operations in the future.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Norman Commercial Go After Former Executive, In Supreme Court Demands On Electrolux To Sack Staff Exposed
Who Is Dodgy Spare Parts Company Electrolux Wants To Do Business With?
EXCLUSIVE:Another Drama Unfolds At Electrolux Distributors Not Happy
Winnings, & E&S Facing Appliance Supply Problems, Construction Industry Set To Be Hit
No ‘Piece Of Mind’ For Electrolux As Losses Mount
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Big W Sales Fall As More Questions Raised About Consignment Model
Latest News
/
May 3, 2024
/
Apple Revenue Falls, Share Value Climbs As iPad Sales Spiral
Latest News
/
May 3, 2024
/
Is It Becoming High Risk Buying A Peloton Bike As CEO Quits And Sales Tanks
Latest News
/
May 3, 2024
/
(Image: Supplied by Samsung)
Samsung Unveils Australian-Inspired Map in Fortnite Creative
Latest News
/
May 2, 2024
/
Automotive Drives Qualcomm’s Second Quarter Earnings
Latest News
/
May 2, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Big W Sales Fall As More Questions Raised About Consignment Model
Latest News
/
May 3, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Big W sales have fallen as several CE and appliance brands question whether to continue supplying the Woolworths owned retailer...
Read More