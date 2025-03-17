Japanese company Elecom has announced the launch of what it claims is the world’s first consumer-grade sodium-ion mobile power bank, a breakthrough in portable battery technology that prioritises sustainability, durability and safety over traditional lithium-ion alternatives.

Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, which rely on scarce and environmentally damaging metals such as lithium and cobalt, sodium-ion batteries utilise sodium – a far more abundant and easily sourced material.

This advancement, Elecom claims, reduces reliance on destructive mining processes and minimises ethical concerns associated with lithium extraction.

Elecom also touts its sodium-ion battery as having improved safety. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, which pose a fire hazard due to thermal runaway, sodium-ion technology is said to be far more stable, making it less prone to overheating or catching fire. However, as sodium-ion technology is still relatively new, long-term real-world performance remains to be seen.

One of the standout features Elecom highlights is the power bank’s resilience in extreme temperatures. The company claims it remains operational in freezing conditions as low as -35°C and can also withstand high temperatures up to 50°C, making it a reliable companion for adventurers, outdoor workers, and travellers in harsh environments. Independent testing will be key to verifying these claims.

Elecom’s sodium-ion power bank has a capacity of 9,000mAh and supports USB Power Delivery (PD) with up to 45W output via USB-C, making it suitable for charging a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and even some laptops. It also features an 18W USB-A port for added flexibility.

Another key advantage Elecom promotes is its long lifespan. While traditional lithium-ion power banks typically endure around 500 charge cycles, Elecom states its sodium-ion model lasts for approximately 5,000 cycles – ten times longer.

The Elecom sodium-ion mobile power bank is available for pre-order exclusively through the Elecom Direct Shop at a special pre-order price of 8,980 yen (A$95), with an expected retail price of 9,980 yen (A$105) once fully launched. Initial sales will be limited to three units per customer. International availability has not yet been confirmed.