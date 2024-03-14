German high-quality speaker maker, Elac, has partnered with Brooklyn-based fashion label Adsum to create a special edition of its Debut ConneX powered bookshelf speaker, which features a minimalist aesthetic.

With the model number DCB41-DS, this device has a distinctively tubular metal stand, and detachable magnetic grilles, with squared-off edges and painted cabinets. They ship with a “bespoke” remote control and custom-coloured cables.

The CEO of Elac Americas Inc, Joe Riggi said, “Elac and Adsum’s partnership melds advanced audio engineering with urban streetwear aesthetics, setting new standards for style and acoustics.”

The speaker has a two-way design, which combines a 4.5-inch subwoofer and a 0.75-inch soft dome. Additionally, there’s a 100W amplifier in a 9.6-inch tall bass reflex enclosure.

Streaming is supported via aptX enabled Bluetooth, with a range of inputs including HDMI ARC, optical digital, 96/24 capable USB, and analogue RCA. This is switchable between phono and line level.

The amplifier feeds the passive speaker via a length of included cable, drives the soft dome tweeters, and polypropylene woofers.

Finally, there’s a subwoofer output as well, and the frequency response is rated at 50Hz – 25,000Hz In Room. Included with the speaker is a HDMI cable and speaker wire.

It’s currently priced at A$999, and is only available through select retailers, or the official Elac website. Australian pricing and availability is yet to be revealed.