HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Elac Unveils New Special-Edition Bookshelf Speaker

Elac Unveils New Special-Edition Bookshelf Speaker

By | 14 Mar 2024

German high-quality speaker maker, Elac, has partnered with Brooklyn-based fashion label Adsum to create a special edition of its Debut ConneX powered bookshelf speaker, which features a minimalist aesthetic.

With the model number DCB41-DS, this device has a distinctively tubular metal stand, and detachable magnetic grilles, with squared-off edges and painted cabinets. They ship with a “bespoke” remote control and custom-coloured cables.

The CEO of Elac Americas Inc, Joe Riggi said, “Elac and Adsum’s partnership melds advanced audio engineering with urban streetwear aesthetics, setting new standards for style and acoustics.”

The speaker has a two-way design, which combines a 4.5-inch subwoofer and a 0.75-inch soft dome. Additionally, there’s a 100W amplifier in a 9.6-inch tall bass reflex enclosure.

Streaming is supported via aptX enabled Bluetooth, with a range of inputs including HDMI ARC, optical digital, 96/24 capable USB, and analogue RCA. This is switchable between phono and line level.

The amplifier feeds the passive speaker via a length of included cable, drives the soft dome tweeters, and polypropylene woofers.

Finally, there’s a subwoofer output as well, and the frequency response is rated at 50Hz – 25,000Hz In Room. Included with the speaker is a HDMI cable and speaker wire.

It’s currently priced at A$999, and is only available through select retailers, or the official Elac website. Australian pricing and availability is yet to be revealed.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung To Roll Out Special Edition Galaxy Z Flip5
New Varro Subs From ELAC
ELAC Introduces Protek: Smart Surge Protection Range
ELAC Launches Uni-Fi Reference Line Of Speakers
Review: SYMFONISK, Affordable Sonos With One Strange Design
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Logitech Tipped To Launch New Streaming Camera
Latest News
/
March 14, 2024
/
Telstra, Optus and TPG Lose Market Share to Smaller NBN Providers
Latest News
/
March 14, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS: Former Qantas Exec Gets Top Job At Myer
Latest News
/
March 14, 2024
/
Sonos 8-inch Speaker Now Shipping
Latest News
/
March 14, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Norman Commercial Go After Former Executive, In Supreme Court Demands On Electrolux To Sack Staff Exposed
Latest News
/
March 14, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Logitech Tipped To Launch New Streaming Camera
Latest News
/
March 14, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Sources have claimed Logitech are preparing to announce a new interchangeable lens streaming camera in its Mevo range, which will...
Read More