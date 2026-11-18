Edifier has introduced a new desktop speaker that goes beyond simply playing music. The Huazai Halo PixelBar AI combines a soundbar, customisable pixel display, RGB lighting and an AI-powered voice assistant in one compact package.

Designed to sit below a computer monitor, the new speaker has a 493mm-wide bar-shaped design, with speaker grilles positioned at either end and a small pixel display in the centre.

It is available in black and white finishes and brings audio functionality and personality to a desktop.

The central display is one of the Halo PixelBar AI’s more unique features. It can show real-time song lyrics, a digital clock, weather information, PC notifications and custom pixel artwork. Users can even access a Pomodoro timer.

The speaker also features integrated RGB lighting, which supports approximately 16.8 million colours, and can be customised through Edifier’s PC software or companion app.

On the audio front, the Halo PixelBar AI features two 52mm full-range drivers and dual bass reflex ports, powered by a Class D amplifier. Edifier specifies continuous output of 15W, with peak power reaching 30W.

The speaker also incorporates a built-in voice assistant powered by ByteDance’s Doubao LLM. Users can issue natural voice commands to check the weather, set reminders and control music playback.

Music integration is handled through QQ Music over Wi-Fi, allowing users to request particular songs or artists using voice commands. At the moment, this integration is relevant to the Chinese market, and it is unclear whether equivalent services will be supported internationally.

For voice interaction, Edifier has included dual digital microphones with echo cancellation. The speaker also supports offline voice commands for basic functions, including adjusting the volume and switching the device off. A voice-changing feature is another addition and allows users to alter how they sound during voice calls.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 6.0, USB audio and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, while physical buttons on the top of the unit can adjust volume, manage playback, change lighting settings and mute the microphone.

With its combination of desktop audio, customisable visuals and voice-controlled AI features, the Halo PixelBar AI is an interesting, interactive alternative option to conventional desktop speakers.

The Edifier Huazai Halo PixelBar AI is currently available in China for 699 yuan (approximately A$150). Edifier has an established presence in Australia through Officeworks, which stocks a broad selection of the company’s headphones, earbuds and speakers. However, there is currently no indication that the new Halo PixelBar AI will join the local range, or when Australian consumers might be able to purchase it.