At IFA this week, Robotic Vacuum cleaning Company CEO David Qian hinted to ChannelNews that the Company is seriously looking at an integrated vacuum cleaning solution which could be launched next year.

The Company that is seen as the global leader in robotic vacuum solutions with the business emphasizing that is basically all they do used the event to demonstrate their DEEBOT X8 family of robot vacuums – consisting of DEEBOT X8 and DEEBOT X8 Pro.

These devices have suction power of 12,900Pa which is up there with canister vacuums which are on average around 15,000Pa.

The new devices did not go unnoticed with IFA management awarding the robotics Company with their “Home Cleaning Robot Brand Award” and the “Indoor Cleaning Solutions Gold Award,”

For the last 12 months the company has been working on eliminating a number of pain points associated with robotic vacuum cleaning.

For example, with the DEEBOT X8 it has updated ZeroTangle 2.0 software which whenever dirt and debris is picked up off of a floor and gets tangled in the brush or roller the Ecovacs robot is able to deal with it without stopping the machine.

TruEdge 2.0 is also on board with the adaptive side brush that can get into corners and edges around the room, leaving no dirt or dust behind.

It extends into the gap for a thorough cleaning experience with the feature demonstrated at IFA.

Adaptive Edge Mopping also works in conjunction with the TreuEdge software.

IFA management claim that their IFA Global Product Technology Innovation Awards, is an annual highlight of the IFA event, that recognizes and showcases the world’s leading consumer electronics brands with the goal of introducing cutting-edge technologies to consumers worldwide and driving industry progress.

“The new products introduced by ECOVACS at this year’s IFA are not only a testament to the company’s innovative prowess, but also mark a significant step forward, setting a new benchmark in the floor cleaning industry”.