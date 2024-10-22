Ecovacs which had a strong showing at the recently concluded IFA 2024 in Berlin and also launched a new range of products for the Australian market including the Deebot X5 Pro Omni, the Deebot T30S Combo and the Deebot N20 Pro Plus, has now announced a new robotic window cleaner – the Winbot W2 Pro Omni – which has a portable station.

While the Winbot W1 was a corded window cleaner, the new Winbot W2 Pro Omni features a high-capacity battery for power cable-free cleaning – the company claims up to 110 minutes of use which is enough to clean a 55 sqm surface – and can be used across multiple types of window surfaces including floor-to-ceiling, small-sized, frameless, or tilting.

The Winbot has three-nozzle wide-angle spray Atomisation technology that comes with a wet mop. The company claims that the Winbot W2 Pro Omni offers a 30 per cent boost in total cleaning efficiency due to the built-in brushless motor and the WIN-SLAM 4.0 Intelligent Planning algorithm.

The station’s entire 5.2kg weight is held in place by an 800N suction force to protect against any falls.

Advanced safety features include a two-in-one composite power cord and safety rope. The reinforced three-layered safety rope can withstand over 100kg loads – a 20kg improvement over previous versions.

The device has multiple sensors that allow the robot to bypass obstacles. It is equipped with a gravity acceleration sensor to keep the machine stable and an optocoupler sensor to detect edges with a 0.2 second response time. An “Intelligent Escape” function reduces the height of the impact plate. It automatically inflates using pressure sensors, enabling it to handle obstacles with lower edge heights. Combined with algorithms, it can navigate around obstacles measuring 4mm or higher.

It can be used in two modes. A battery-powered operation is Ideal for areas like balconies or bathrooms without sockets. In the plugged-in operation mode, it can be used for larger glass surfaces in rooms with sockets.

An Ecovacs survey has found that 37 per cent of Australians say robots that clean windows are the next most-desirable potential home robotics innovation after robotic floor cleaning.

“Australia is full of stunning landscapes and spectacular views, so it is no wonder we often design our homes with large windows. The Winbot W2 Pro Omni takes a generational leap forward in automated window cleaning, its breakthrough station design helping customers to embrace effortless window cleaning with no restrictions,” said Karen Powell, ANZ Regional Director for Ecovacs Robotics.

The Winbot W2 Pro Omni is now available at The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi (online-only), Amazon and on the Ecovacs website at a retail price of A$999.