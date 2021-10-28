Now that the pandemic has slowly subsided and shoppers are returning to the old ways to shop, marketplace such as EBay have to brace themselves for a grim forecast in the coming holiday season.

The news made the company’s shares dip as much as 5.34 per cent at the time of writing.

In a statement, the company predicts that its sales would for the upcoming holiday seasons would be around US$2.57 billion to US$2.62 billion in the period ending in December.

Last year, the pandemic gave EBay a boost as stores were shut encouraging more folks to shop online.

But everything remains a question mark as people resume to their old pre-pandemic ways now that most of the world population had been vaccinated and are slowly moving back to their pre-pandemic ways of doing business and living their lives.

However, the marketplace now faces competition from other retailers such as Amazon and Shopify.

Newly minted EBay CEO Jamie Iannone said the company’s advertising and payments businesses can boost profits even if total spending on the site falls from pandemic highs.