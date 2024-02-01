HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EBay To Pay $59M After Allegedly Selling Devices For Creating Counterfeit Drugs

EBay To Pay $59M After Allegedly Selling Devices For Creating Counterfeit Drugs

By | 1 Feb 2024

EBay has agreed to pay $59 million and improve its compliance program after the Justice Department alleged the company didn’t attempt to combat criminals buying devices used to create counterfeit drugs.

The settlement is the first for the Justice Department, with an e-commerce company, following the violation of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.

This act monitors and governs the manufacturing and distributing of drugs.

The accusations arose due to eBay’s monitoring of thousands of pill presses and encapsulating machines that are sold on its website.

The Justice Department revealed criminals can use these machines to illegally manufacture counterfeit pills, including fentanyl-laced pills.

EBay has been accused of failing to comply with recordkeeping and reporting requirements.

This includes verifying a purchaser’s identity to the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Many buyers of pill presses were later prosecuted for drug-related crimes.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said, “Fentanyl — pressed into fake pills that look like real prescription medications — is killing Americans. EBay and other e-commerce platforms must do their part to protect the public.”

EBay has yet to comment.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Blancco Certifies Refurbished Devices Resold On eBay
Microsoft Lays Off 1,900 Staff
AI generated indigenous art
‘Fake’ AI Indigenous Art Rampant
Lenovo Reveals New Affordable Earbuds
Microsoft Debuts 1st AI Chip & CPU For Cloud Infrastructure
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Massive Advertising Spend Fails To Deliver For Harvey Norman
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/
Shopify Magic Adds AI Media Editor
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/
Crash Detection Could Soon Come To Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra & Z Fold5
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/
Marantz Unveils New Cinema 30 AV Receiver
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/
Godfreys Bleeding $7M A Month Before Administrators Called In
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Massive Advertising Spend Fails To Deliver For Harvey Norman
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Harvey Norman was the biggest spending advertiser in Australia for 2023, according to data from Nielsen Ad intelligence with their...
Read More