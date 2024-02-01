EBay has agreed to pay $59 million and improve its compliance program after the Justice Department alleged the company didn’t attempt to combat criminals buying devices used to create counterfeit drugs.

The settlement is the first for the Justice Department, with an e-commerce company, following the violation of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.

This act monitors and governs the manufacturing and distributing of drugs.

The accusations arose due to eBay’s monitoring of thousands of pill presses and encapsulating machines that are sold on its website.

The Justice Department revealed criminals can use these machines to illegally manufacture counterfeit pills, including fentanyl-laced pills.

EBay has been accused of failing to comply with recordkeeping and reporting requirements.

This includes verifying a purchaser’s identity to the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Many buyers of pill presses were later prosecuted for drug-related crimes.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said, “Fentanyl — pressed into fake pills that look like real prescription medications — is killing Americans. EBay and other e-commerce platforms must do their part to protect the public.”

EBay has yet to comment.