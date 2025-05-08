Home > Latest News > EB Games Recalls Zelda Light Up Sword Over Button Battery Safety Risk

EB Games Recalls Zelda Light Up Sword Over Button Battery Safety Risk

By | 8 May 2025

EB Games has issued a national recall of the Zelda Light Up Sword after the product was found to breach mandatory safety standards for items containing button or coin batteries.

According to a notice published by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the sword poses a serious risk to children, as the button batteries are not adequately secured and can be easily accessed.

The product also fails to include required warning labels to alert consumers to the potential danger.

The unsecured batteries present a choking hazard and may cause severe internal burns or death if swallowed or inserted into the body.

The ACCC warns that such injuries can occur in as little as two hours, and consumers may not realise the toy contains button batteries.

The recalled product was sold nationally by EB Games and Zing Pop Culture between 13 August 2024 and 3 October 2024, both in stores and online.

The sword was manufactured in China.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the toy, keep it out of children’s reach, and return it to any EB Games store for a full refund.



