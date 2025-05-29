Home > Latest News > EA Shuts Down Black Panther Game and Closes Developer Amid Third Round of Layoffs

EA Shuts Down Black Panther Game and Closes Developer Amid Third Round of Layoffs

By | 29 May 2025

Video game company Electronic Arts (EA) has scrapped its in-development Black Panther video game and closed its developer Cliffhanger Games, as part of another wave of internal restructuring and layoffs.

Cliffhanger, founded in 2023, was established specifically for the Black Panther project. The game had been billed as a single-player, open-world title in partnership with Marvel Games but had not progressed far in development.

The closure marks EA’s third round of layoffs this year alone, following job cuts across Respawn and EA’s Fan Care teams last month.

In a company-wide email, EA Entertainment president Laura Miele said the decision was made to “sharpen our focus and put our creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities.”

Alongside the Cliffhanger shutdown, EA is laying off additional staff across its mobile and central teams. The company has declined to confirm how many were affected, though reports suggest fewer than the 300 impacted in April.

Despite these cuts, EA continues to hire in other areas, with reports indicating its headcount grew by over 800 employees year-on-year.

EA’s deal with Marvel initially covered three games: Iron Man, the now-cancelled Black Panther, and an unannounced title. Despite today’s news, EA confirmed its partnership with Marvel remains intact.

Going forward, EA looks to concentrate on a tighter portfolio of titles, including Battlefield, The Sims, Skate, Apex Legends, and ongoing projects like the Iron Man game from EA Motive and the third Star Wars: Jedi game. Bioware’s Mass Effect is still in development, and EA’s sports titles remain unaffected.

The news is part of a broader shift in strategy as EA distances itself from licensed IPs that it believes are unlikely to succeed in a rapidly evolving games market.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Sony Expands Anime Push as Crunchyroll Hits 17M Subscribers
Apple Plans Game Center Reboot Ahead of Switch 2 Launch
Warner Bros Games Revenue Plummets 48% Amid Lack of Releases
Nintendo Update Grants Power to Disable Consoles Running Pirated Games
EA Cancels Titanfall Game and Cuts Hundreds of Jobs 
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered PCs, Enhanced Security and Expanded DreamWorks Deal
Latest News
/
May 29, 2025
/
Criminal Actions Of LG Management Questioned After Attempts To Cover Up TV Price Fixing Investigation.
Latest News
/
May 29, 2025
/
Supermarkets Hit Rock Bottom as Australia’s Most Distrusted Industry Bunnings Trust Falls
Latest News
/
May 29, 2025
/
Sony Expands Anime Push as Crunchyroll Hits 17M Subscribers
Latest News
/
May 29, 2025
/
Google Photos Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Major AI-Powered Editor Redesign
Latest News
/
May 29, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered PCs, Enhanced Security and Expanded DreamWorks Deal
Latest News
/
May 29, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Lenovo has unveiled a major update to its commercial technology portfolio, with a new generation of AI-optimised desktop PCs and...
Read More