Video game publisher Electronics Arts Inc (EA) has cancelled a game which had been in development at its Montreal office for nearly six years.

According to Bloomberg, the game – which was nicknamed ‘Gaia’ internally – was never officially announced but had been in the works since 2015.

EA executives have teased the game over the last six years and even offered a glimpse of footage during 2020’s game showcase.

The company described Gaia as “a highly ambitious, innovative new game that puts the power and creativity in your hands”.

People familiar with the project told the publication the game has been officially scrapped by EA.

It comes as EA embarks on a new culling warpath, where it has been evaluating projects and deciding which ones will move forward in development.

Gaia was cancelled alongside the online game Anthem.

When asked for comment on the cancellation, EA spokesman John Reseburg told the publication: “We have a deep and robust pipeline of new content with more than 35 new games in various levels of incubation and development.”

Gaia’s cancellation follows the controversial pulling of Projekt Red’s Cyperpunk 2077 from circulation due to bugs and glitches. Some gamers slammed the video game for having ‘racist’ and ‘transphobic’ undertones.