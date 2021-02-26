HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > EA Scraps ‘Gaia’ Game After Six Years Development

EA Scraps ‘Gaia’ Game After Six Years Development

By | 26 Feb 2021
,

Video game publisher Electronics Arts Inc (EA) has cancelled a game which had been in development at its Montreal office for nearly six years.

According to Bloomberg, the game – which was nicknamed ‘Gaia’ internally – was never officially announced but had been in the works since 2015.

EA executives have teased the game over the last six years and even offered a glimpse of footage during 2020’s game showcase.

The company described Gaia as “a highly ambitious, innovative new game that puts the power and creativity in your hands”.

People familiar with the project told the publication the game has been officially scrapped by EA.

It comes as EA embarks on a new culling warpath, where it has been evaluating projects and deciding which ones will move forward in development.

Gaia was cancelled alongside the online game Anthem.

When asked for comment on the cancellation, EA spokesman John Reseburg told the publication: “We have a deep and robust pipeline of new content with more than 35 new games in various levels of incubation and development.”

Gaia’s cancellation follows the controversial pulling of Projekt Red’s Cyperpunk 2077 from circulation due to bugs and glitches. Some gamers slammed the video game for having ‘racist’ and ‘transphobic’ undertones.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
HP Buys HyperX In US$425 Million Gaming Push
Gaming, Notebooks Drive Acer Jan Revenues To Eight-Year Record
Aust Video Games Should Be A Billion Dollar Industry
Cyberpunk 2077 Studio Admits It Ignored Bugs To Launch On Time
Gaming Giant EA Snaps Up Codemasters For $1.2 Billion In Eleventh Hour Bid
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Has Harvey Norman Franchisees Screwed Both The Feds & Landlords After Record Result
Latest News
/
February 26, 2021
/
Xbox Live Down As Users Locked Out Of Service
Latest News Xbox
/
February 26, 2021
/
Harvey Norman Rolling In Cash After JobKeeper Payments Profits Up 113%
Latest News
/
February 26, 2021
/
David Jones Profit Outlook Clouded By Pandemic Uncertainty
Latest News
/
February 26, 2021
/
HP Revenue Grows 7%, Personal Computers Category Hits Over $10bn
HP Latest News
/
February 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Has Harvey Norman Franchisees Screwed Both The Feds & Landlords After Record Result
Latest News
/
February 26, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Harvey Norman franchisee sales have boomed increasing to $3.76 billion for the half-year ended 31 December 2020, an increase of...
Read More