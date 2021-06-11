Game publishing giant EA has been hit with a cyberattack, the hackers making off with valuable data which they have listed for sale on underground sites.

The intruders claim to have stolen 780GB of data, as reported by Vice’s Motherboard, including the source code for FIFA 21 and code for its matchmaking servers; source code and tools for the Frostbite game engine; and various proprietary frameworks and software development kits (SDKs).

An EA spokesperson confirmed to Vice that “a limited amount of game source code and related tools” were stolen, and said the incident is being investigated.

“No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy. Following the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or our business.

“We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation,” the spokesperson said.

The revelation comes as EA announces its newest title in the Battlefield shooter series, Battlefield 2042, set to release October 22 for PC; PS4 and PS5; and Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.