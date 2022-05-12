Brought about by a disagreement over the licensing of the FIFA name, EA and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) have ended their long 30-year partnership. As a result, the next FIFA game to be release, FIFA 23, will be the last in the series. The first FIFA was released as FIFA International Soccer in 1993.

While there is no news on what FIFA will do in the future in terms of gaming, EA have announced that their new series will be called EA Sports FC.

Rumours of EA changing the name of their annual football franchise arose last year, and have since been confirmed. A report from the New York Times states that EA and FIFA were unable to reach a conclusion and thus reached an impasse.

Despite the issues, EA have stated that the conflict between them and FIFA will not affect the final game in the 30 year running series.

“The introduction of EA Sports FC will not impact any current EA Sports global football games, and EA and FIFA are excited to deliver the greatest, most expansive EA Sports FIFA ever later this fall,” said EA.

“Our final FIFA product will also include more game modes, features, teams, leagues, players, and competitions than any previous edition. Fans will be able to experience these innovations across the full EA Sports FIFA ecosystem including FIFA Mobile, FIFA Online 4, and eSports.”

EA are likely to reveal more information on EA Sports FC next year.