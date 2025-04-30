American video game company Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed the layoff of hundreds of employees and the cancellation of a new Titanfall game.

In a statement released Tuesday, EA revealed it was making what it called “targeted team adjustments” in an effort to realign its resources toward more profitable franchises.

According to Bloomberg, between 300 and 400 employees have been laid off across the company, including around 100 staff at Respawn Entertainment – the studio behind Apex Legends and the Star Wars Jedi series.

Among the casualties is a long-rumored Titanfall spin-off game, code-named “R7,” described as an early-stage extraction shooter set in the popular mech-based universe. The project had not yet neared release and is the second Titanfall-related title to be scrapped in recent years. Another Respawn project, also in early incubation was also canceled, although details remain under wraps.

Respawn addressed the changes in a social media post, stating: “These decisions aren’t easy, and we are deeply grateful to every teammate affected.” The studio reiterated its focus on delivering new content for Apex Legends and continuing development on the next Star Wars Jedi title.

EA, which laid off over 1,100 workers in 2023 and another 670 in 2024, has now let go of more than 1,800 employees in just over two years. Despite these cuts, the company’s top executives earned over $60 million (A$90m) in fiscal 2024, with CEO Andrew Wilson receiving $25.6 million (A$39m).

The latest layoffs follow a string of underperforming releases, including EA Sports FC 25 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, both of which fell short of sales expectations.

EA says the decisions are aimed at driving “future growth,” but they have already begun reshaping its creative landscape — and perhaps, its relationship with long-time fans of franchises like Titanfall.