E3 Games Show Back

By | 27 Sep 2022

E3 is making its long-awaited return in 2023 as an in-person show, with the same operators behind Pax and Comicon bringing the event to life.

The Los Angeles Convention Centre will once again host the convention, which will happen across four days, from June 13-16.

The first two days will be dedicated to industry and media, while the “E3 Gamer Days” on the final two days are open to the public, and offer fans to chance to pilot early versions of games, meet content creators, developers, gamers, and will screen video ‘first looks’ at future titles. E3 is now owned by ReedPop, who run Comicon and Pax.

“E3 is one of the global gaming industry’s few opportunities to come together, unite as one loud voice, and show the world what it is creating,” explains Kyle Marsden-Kish, ReedPop VP of Gaming.

“Our vision is to reunite the industry by re-establishing the traditional E3 week, bring back that spark, and restore E3’s role as a truly magical global showcase event for game creators and consumers.”

E3 was last held in person in 2019. The 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID, before being moved online for 2021. This year’s E3 was cancelled.



