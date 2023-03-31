Organisers of what was once the world’s hottest gaming expo, E3, have announced this year’s event is cancelled due to a lack of “sustained interest”.

The Entertainment Software Association and ReedPop confirmed that this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, slated to take place between June 13 and June 16, didn’t catch fire with the industry.

The Entertainment Software Association said in an email the in-person event “simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry.”

Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, and Ubisoft were among the major companies that chose not to appear at E3, in favour of their own events.

The official E3 account later confirmed “both the digital and physical events for E3 2023 are cancelled.”