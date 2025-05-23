Dyson has unveiled its latest innovation, the PencilVac, billed as the world’s slimmest cordless vacuum cleaner.

The device, launching in 2026, is roughly the width of a pencil at just 38mm in diameter, and 1.16 metres long.

Dyson’s new Hyperdymium motor, spinning at 140,000 Revolutions Per Minute (RPM), powers the vacuum’s strong suction inside the slim body, enabling it to capture dust and debris effectively despite its compact size.

The device features a unique ‘Fluffycones’ cleaner head, designed with four fluffy, conical brush bars that rotate to prevent hair tangling.

Dual lasers on the cleaner head help illuminate hidden dust, while an innovative air-compressing system packs debris tightly into the small bin, which can hold up to five times more than expected for its size

Notably, the PencilVac includes a hygienic syringe-style bin ejection system for easy emptying, a swappable battery with up to an hour of use, and a magnetic floor dock for charging. An LCD display and app connectivity allow users to monitor battery life and maintenance needs.

Early reviews have been positive, with Wired praising the PencilVac’s efficient dust compression and compact design, highlighting its suitability for small spaces. The Strategist notes the vacuum’s impressive suction power despite its slim profile and commends its manoeuvrability for cleaning stairs and overhead areas.

With its minimal footprint and smart technology, Dyson’s PencilVac could be a game-changer for those seeking powerful cleaning in a sleek, space-saving package. Pricing and exact Australian availability are yet to be confirmed.