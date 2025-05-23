Home > Latest News > Dyson To Launch World’s Slimmest Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson To Launch World’s Slimmest Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

By | 23 May 2025

Dyson has unveiled its latest innovation, the PencilVac, billed as the world’s slimmest cordless vacuum cleaner.

The device, launching in 2026, is roughly the width of a pencil at just 38mm in diameter, and 1.16 metres long.

Dyson’s new Hyperdymium motor, spinning at 140,000 Revolutions Per Minute (RPM), powers the vacuum’s strong suction inside the slim body, enabling it to capture dust and debris effectively despite its compact size.

The device features a unique ‘Fluffycones’ cleaner head, designed with four fluffy, conical brush bars that rotate to prevent hair tangling.

Dual lasers on the cleaner head help illuminate hidden dust, while an innovative air-compressing system packs debris tightly into the small bin, which can hold up to five times more than expected for its size

Notably, the PencilVac includes a hygienic syringe-style bin ejection system for easy emptying, a swappable battery with up to an hour of use, and a magnetic floor dock for charging. An LCD display and app connectivity allow users to monitor battery life and maintenance needs.

Early reviews have been positive, with Wired praising the PencilVac’s efficient dust compression and compact design, highlighting its suitability for small spaces. The Strategist notes the vacuum’s impressive suction power despite its slim profile and commends its manoeuvrability for cleaning stairs and overhead areas.

With its minimal footprint and smart technology, Dyson’s PencilVac could be a game-changer for those seeking powerful cleaning in a sleek, space-saving package. Pricing and exact Australian availability are yet to be confirmed.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Haier Unveils 600 Series Laundry Pair
Electrolux Launches 800 Series Clean Station
JB Hi Fi Shares Hit $102, E&S Aquisition Seen As Green Shoot Oppertunity
Stick Vac Co Dyson, Back Fighting Slave Labour Allegations After UK Appeal Court Ruling
SharkNinja On A Roll As They Take On The Likes Of Dyson, Breville & Delonghi
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft Fires Engineer After Israel Protest Amid Allegations of Internal Censorship
Latest News
/
May 23, 2025
/
Hisense Partners With Devialet in New Push Into Home Entertainment
Latest News
/
May 23, 2025
/
Apple Fast-Tracks AI Smart Glasses, Scraps Camera Watch Plans
Latest News
/
May 23, 2025
/
Myer Sales Climb Despite Retail Headwinds
Latest News
/
May 23, 2025
/
Moves To Cut Out Dodgy Product Certification Announced
Latest News
/
May 23, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft Fires Engineer After Israel Protest Amid Allegations of Internal Censorship
Latest News
/
May 23, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Microsoft has dismissed an employee who publicly protested the company’s ties to the Israeli military during CEO Satya Nadella’s keynote...
Read More