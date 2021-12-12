Dyson which is owned by billionaire brit Sir James Dyson has been exposed using a factory in Malaysia that is now facing four violations of labour charges relating to shocking accommodation for workers, it’s also being investigated for forced labour, authorities announced earlier today.

The business ATA makes components for Dysons premium products which are expensive when compared to other products in the market has been investigated for what has been described as appalling working and living conditions and foreign workers being forced to work excessive overtime hours.

Police are also investigating ATA over claims that a former worker was beaten by police after being taken to a police station where he was questioned about sharing information on working conditions with activists.

Dyson has responded claiming that they are now severing their relationship with the factory.

What’s not known is why Dyson fair work procedures did not pick up problems at the factory prior to authorities.

Dyson claims that they will end their contract with the Company within six months, after an independent audit of the company’s labour practices and accusations from a whistle-blower.

“The complaints were mainly on allegations of appalling working and living conditions and foreign workers being forced to work excessive overtime hours,” Malaysia’s labour department told Reuters in an email response.

“It is too early to make any conclusion on the allegations.”

ATA’s mostly migrant workforce did overtime in excess of the monthly legal limit of 104 hours and worked on Sundays.

Australian maritime unions are currently complaining about having to work in excess of 40-hour weeks.

ATA, who makes parts for Dyson vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, has said all overtime was voluntary.

Apparently, the vacuum cleaner Company paid double for work on Sundays and triple on public holidays.

The company has taken steps to ensure no recurrence, it added, saying it had begun a policy of zero overtime on Sunday that led to the resignations of 300 workers in the first week of December.

ATA has dismissed the accusations, saying the claims are unsubstantiated and “unlikely to have taken place”.