HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise

Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise

By | 19 Jul 2024

Stick Vac Company Dyson, who started this week sacking over 1,000 employees is now having a crack at trying to enter the headphone market.

This is the same Company that appears to have failed flogging headphones merged with an air purifier that made you look a little like Bane from the Dark Knight Rises.

This time round the Company who sell expensive flashy plastic vacuum cleaners that, look smart but are not necessarily the best value for money, is launching new Dyson OnTrac headphones that like their stick vacs are expensive.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones are set to be ranged in a variety of colours, that owners you can also swap in and out the colours of the earpads and the outer caps designed to hide the noise that Dyson Stick Vacs make.

According to Dyson, there’s up to 2000 combinations through all the various colours.

The sound is delivered through 40mm, 60-ohm neodymium speakers with the vacuum cleaning Company claiming that they have developed “advanced audio signal processing” technology that delivers precise sound with frequencies from as low as 6Hz to as high as 21kHz.

The entry of Dyson will see the Company compete head on with Sonos who is also a new entrant to the headphone market.

The price is set to be over $A1,000

Battery life is rated at 55 hours with ANC on which is the same as several other premium headphones that are significantly cheaper.

Dyson marketing spin claims that their new OnTrac headphones “preserve the integrity of the sound wave as recorded by the artist” and “eliminate interference and masking by any environmental noise”, most probably one of their noisy vacuum cleaners.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/
Fiio DM13
Fiio Brings Back Old School Cool With Portable CD Player
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/
Netflix Adds More Than 8 Million Subscribers
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/
Samsung Acquires Startup To Enhance AI Capabilities
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/
UPDATED:Australian Retail Association Fails To Reveal Extent Of OZ Retail Crime Or New Five Point Plan To Tackle Problems
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
TCL the world’s #1 manufacturer of TV’s who are fast becoming a key player in the premium TV market, has...
Read More