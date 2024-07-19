Stick Vac Company Dyson, who started this week sacking over 1,000 employees is now having a crack at trying to enter the headphone market.

This is the same Company that appears to have failed flogging headphones merged with an air purifier that made you look a little like Bane from the Dark Knight Rises.

This time round the Company who sell expensive flashy plastic vacuum cleaners that, look smart but are not necessarily the best value for money, is launching new Dyson OnTrac headphones that like their stick vacs are expensive.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones are set to be ranged in a variety of colours, that owners you can also swap in and out the colours of the earpads and the outer caps designed to hide the noise that Dyson Stick Vacs make.

According to Dyson, there’s up to 2000 combinations through all the various colours.

The sound is delivered through 40mm, 60-ohm neodymium speakers with the vacuum cleaning Company claiming that they have developed “advanced audio signal processing” technology that delivers precise sound with frequencies from as low as 6Hz to as high as 21kHz.

The entry of Dyson will see the Company compete head on with Sonos who is also a new entrant to the headphone market.

The price is set to be over $A1,000

Battery life is rated at 55 hours with ANC on which is the same as several other premium headphones that are significantly cheaper.

Dyson marketing spin claims that their new OnTrac headphones “preserve the integrity of the sound wave as recorded by the artist” and “eliminate interference and masking by any environmental noise”, most probably one of their noisy vacuum cleaners.