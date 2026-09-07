Dyson has launched its broadest product offensive in years, pushing artificial intelligence, camera vision and sensor-based automation across robot vacuums, wet floor care, air treatment, hair styling and, for the first time, oral care, as the premium appliance maker moves to defend its position against fast-moving Chinese competitors.

The range was revealed at the company’s Dyson Unveiled event in Berlin, staged alongside IFA 2026 rather than on the show floor. Three products are already on sale in Australia, with the remainder scheduled between October 2026 and early 2027.

Chief Engineer Jake Dyson said the company is moving beyond machines defined by mechanical engineering alone, toward what he described as “intelligent machines” capable of seeing, thinking and responding to their surroundings.

The repositioning comes as Chinese brands including Dreame, Ecovacs and Roborock have taken a clear lead in domestic robotics, undercutting Dyson on price while matching or exceeding it on features. Several have also drawn accusations of copying Dyson’s industrial design language in the vacuum and wellness categories.

Nurovi is Dyson’s new robot family

The centrepiece of the launch is Nurovi, a new three-model robot cleaner family that Dyson says combines its neural intelligence work with a new vision system.

The R2 Nurovi Wash+Dry is the volume play. It replaces the conventional circular mop pad with Reuleaux triangle pads, formed from three circular arcs that hold a constant width as they move, giving the machine a squarer cleaning footprint and better reach into corners. An acoustic piezo sensor reads dust levels and floor type in real time and adjusts the machine’s behaviour accordingly, while a new Twin-capture system separates coarse debris from fine dust. The dock heats cleaning water to 75°C and washes and dries the pads after each run.

The R2 is priced at $1,449 in Australia and went on sale on 4 September.

Below it sits the R1 Nurovi Dry, a vacuum-only model using the same Twin-capture architecture, rated at 21,000Pa suction with redesigned side sweepers engineered to control bristle pressure and reduce hair wrap. It is $949 and also available from 4 September.

The flagship R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV combines UV light, AI vision and green illumination to identify close to 200 household substances and objects, and will re-clean a stain until it is removed rather than simply following a map. It carries 30,000Pa suction, a 12-point hydration system heating water to 70°C, and a cyclonic bagless dock. Australian pricing has not been set, with the R3 due early 2027.

CameraJet takes Dyson into oral care

Dyson’s first oral care product, CameraJet, is a connected electric toothbrush that combines brushing, targeted liquid flossing and mouthwash dispensing with a 100,000-pixel macro camera built into the handle.

The camera feeds a machine-learning system Dyson calls Gap Optical Targeting, which identifies gaps between teeth in real time and fires a precision burst of mouthrinse into them. Dyson says the system analyses 28 images per second, runs on 16 million lines of code and was trained on more than 470,000 dental images. The company says 661 engineers worked on the product over six years.

CameraJet connects over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the MyDyson app for live viewing, guided cleaning, coverage mapping and personalised feedback. Dyson says images are neither recorded nor stored on the device or in the cloud, a claim likely to be tested by Australian privacy commentators given ongoing scrutiny of camera-equipped home devices.

It is priced at $799 in Australia, with Dyson-branded toothpaste and mouth rinse at $15.99 each.

Floor care, air and beauty rounded out

The W1 PencilWash succeeds the original PencilWash launched earlier this year, adding a more absorbent roller, a redesigned waste system and dock-based self-cleaning. It is due in Australia in early 2027, pricing to be confirmed.

Dyson also extended its HushJet air treatment line, with the HushJet Cool Pure+ Formaldehyde at $999 and arriving in October 2026, and larger Big+Quiet and Hot Cool models following in early 2027.

In beauty, the Airsmooth hot air brush, Dyson’s first, is $399 and on sale now. The Corrale CoolShine straightener, which uses water-filled heat pipes to draw heat back out of hair, is $499 from November 2026.

Service becomes a retail weapon

Alongside the hardware, Dyson introduced a “Never Without Your Dyson” ownership promise, expanding MyDyson from a connected-product app into a service platform covering diagnostics, onboarding, in-store repair and preventative maintenance. It includes a loan machine for eligible customers whose product cannot be fixed immediately.

Dyson says diagnostics at its Service Bars are free and that 80% of repairs are completed in store, often within 15 minutes.

For Australian retail partners including JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, that service layer is arguably as significant as the product news. It is the one asset Chinese challengers selling through marketplaces and thin local distribution structures cannot easily replicate, and it gives Dyson a justification for price points that are now several multiples of comparable Chinese hardware.