Dynabook Recalls Toshiba Laptop AC Adapters Over Fire Hazard

Dynabook Recalls Toshiba Laptop AC Adapters Over Fire Hazard

23 Feb 2024

Roughly 16.8 million Toshiba laptop AC adapters sold across the US and Canada are being recalled after the company received over 679 reports of overheating, catching on fire, melting and burning, according to a notice posted on 21 February by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, and reported on CBS News.

Dynabook Americas is recalling AC adapters sold separately and with Toshiba brand personal laptop computers, sold between April 2008 and April 2014 at a price range of $25 and $75.

Those who own the recalled adapters should stop using them and contact Dynabook for a free replacement. To find out if your charger is among those recalled, click here.



