John Featherstone, the former CEO of Electrolux, who left the Company under a cloud of allegations, is today flogging stone for Sydney-based Company Caesarstone, who themselves are facing a questionable future.

Featherstone, who was dumped as the CEO of Electrolux, is listed as the National Sales Director of the Company that is facing a questionable future, after SafeWork Australia (SWA) initiated a review into the dangers of the products being sold by the likes of Caesarstone, which up until now has been a cheap alternative to real stone, the only problem is that the cutting of the stone has been labelled dangerous.

Silica is found in stone, rock, sand, gravel, clay, bricks, tiles and concrete, and in artificial stone, natural stone and some plastic benchtops. Silica dust is 100 times smaller than a grain of sand, and exposure can lead to lung cancer, silicosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and kidney disease.

Featherstone, who has a questionable employment history, was dumped by Electrolux after an investigation by overseas management into several internal issues linked with Featherstone.

Recently, state and territory workplace health and safety ministers were asked to fast-track a ban on the domestic use of silica, which is a core component used in Caesarstone products, following its link to a deadly lung condition.

According to workplace observers, an estimated 600,000 workers have been exposed to silica dust generated through mining, construction, building and manufacturing where silica materials have been used.

Kitchen benchtops similar to what Caesarstone manufacture are made from engineered stone, which have been labelled particularly dangerous, with about one in four stonemasons who work with them developing the deadly and incurable disease silicosis.

Featherstone took on the role of national sales manager at the fake stone Company in 2021 during Covid lockdowns. Now he faces the prospect of having to sell a product that many are labelling “dangerous” for those whose job it is to cut and shape the fake stone product.

The Company claims that their surfaces are manufactured from up to 90% silica (quartz, silica sand and cristobalite) and high-quality polymer resins and pigments.

Caesarstone countertops, as finished products, do not present any type of health risk or hazard when transported, shipped or used by the end consumer. They have said nothing about the risk to the people who cut and shape their products.