Home > Latest News > Dumped By Vicinity Shopping Centres oOh! Media Takes $37M Hit

Dumped By Vicinity Shopping Centres oOh! Media Takes $37M Hit

By | 19 Aug 2024

A decision by Vicinity shopping centres, the owners of Chadstone, Australia’s largest shopping mall, to dump oOh media as their billboard provider has resulted in a $37M hit on the Company’s bottom line.

In the first six months of 2024, oOh! media reported revenue of $288.3 million, down 3%  profits were $18.2 million, down 11%.

Mumbrella described the result as “lacklustre” for the half, with its revenue, net profits, and overall market share down.

They pointed out that the out-of-home market capturing a record 15% market share of agency spend during the first half of 2024.

CEO Cathy O’ Connor claims that the result was “was attributable to the previously announced exit of the Vicinity contract, and re-contracting of a significant street furniture contract that reduced non-media revenue in return for lower fixed rent”.

O’Connor said, “while this impacted revenue, it protected the gross profit margin”, and adjusted for these contracts, revenue actually grew 3% for the half.

Partially due to the exit of the Vicinity contract, revenue in the billboard division declined by 3% to $100.8 million, revenue in street furniture and rail declined by 3% to $91.0 million, while revenue in the retail space dropped by 10% to $58.3 million.

Vicinity Centres signed a new contract with Cartology, a media company owned by supermarket giant Woolworths, in late 2023.

Chief executive Cathy O’Connor said she expected high single-digit revenue growth for the industry in the rest of 2024, with oOh! media expecting to add $38 million from new contract wins. oOh! media declared an interim dividend of 1.75c a share.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Digital Billboard Company Shopper Media Looks For Buyers
Vicinity Centres $1.4B Raising Reveals Landlord Pain
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Westpac Warns Meta Over Failure To Control Scams
Latest News
/
August 19, 2024
/
Bunnings Outlines Business Strategy For 2025
Latest News
/
August 19, 2024
/
This Man Somehow Crammed A Gaming PC Into a Laptop
Latest News
/
August 19, 2024
/
Acer Revenues Surge None PC Sales Up
Latest News
/
August 19, 2024
/
Epic Games Store
Epic Launches Own Mobile App Store As Fortnite Returns to iPhone and Android
Latest News
/
August 19, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Westpac Warns Meta Over Failure To Control Scams
Latest News
/
August 19, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
One of Australia’s largest banks, Westpac, has accused Instagram and Facebook parent company Meta of failing to adequately deal with...
Read More