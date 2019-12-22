Dropbox Business A ‘Nightmare’ What Do You Have To Do To Get Support ?

What has happened to Dropbox, first there were upgrades that resulted in content failing to load properly in particular image libraries.

But the biggest problem is their totally inefficient and often useless support via their so called ‘Zendesk’.

We are a Dropbox Business account and several weeks ago there was an upgrade which resulted in all our content loading slowly and inefficiently. Now we are locked out of our Business Account because their password upgrade service is not working properly.

I travel a lot and I decided to shift to Dropbox Business, while also moving the content from my desktop to their so-called Business Selective Sync Service so that I could access gigabytes of content without clogging up my PC at home or my notebook.

It’s supposed to be a “key feature” of Dropbox Business but does not work properly.

In my office we have a 400Mps fibre pipe so it’s not a broadband problem as other services load extremely quickly, It’s a Dropbox problem.

We use a great deal of images and to have them load, with just a file name and no image, is to say the least frustrating but when it takes weeks and constant ping pong support emails it becomes even more frustrating especially when you have to put up with idiots in their support centre who keep asking inane questions.

Now we are locked out of our account after we tried to change email access.

6 hours after putting in a support request we are still trying to do an email change to our account as the Dropbox Password engine is trying to change my personal Dropbox email not the business email.

It gets better after several hours we got an email from the so called Zendesk support used by Dropbox.

‘We’re all set. Your ticket (#5098063) has been resolved.

Hopefully, you’re happy with the outcome.

If not, simply reply to this email or click the link below to let us know. Remember – we’re here to help.

https://support.zendesk.com/hc/requests/5098063’

The only problem was this also led to a dead end.

And being a media organisation and trying to deal with Dropbox via their Press Assets page is also a dead end location. I had searched for a Drobox Logo for this story.

The good news is that both Google and Microsoft Azure look like better options than Dropbox and I suspect that many businesses like mine are so fed up of the problems associated with Dropbox that they will jump at the emergence of better and more efficient services.